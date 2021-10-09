Hundreds Search for Texas 3-Year-Old Who Ran Off After Dog

Read it at KXXV
Hundreds of law enforcement officers and volunteers are searching for a 3-year-old boy who disappeared from his Texas home three days ago—reportedly after chasing a dog into the woods while his mother unloaded groceries from the car. Christopher Ramirez’s mother has said she believes he was abducted, but the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has said there is no indication of a kidnapping or foul play. Joined by members of Texas EquuSearch, authorities have been scouring the woods since Christopher was reported missing from Plantersville on Wednesday afternoon.