Hundreds Stranded, Homes Washed Away in ‘Catastrophic’ Flash Flooding in Kentucky
PERFECT STORM
Torrential downpours across southeastern Kentucky triggered a flash flooding emergency on Thursday which left hundreds of locals stranded. Roads have been completely submerged in the worst affected counties with terrifying footage showing houses being washed away. “We are dealing with a catastrophic and historic flash flooding situation in parts of the region,” WYMT news director Steve Hensley said, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. “I’ve never seen water come off the hill behind my house like this. There are people trapped and homes and roads flooded... I pray nobody has lost their life. I’m afraid the devastation we will see after daybreak will be significant.” A Thursday morning tweet from the National Weather Service’s office in Jackson, Kentucky cautioned that flood emergencies were still in place for areas in Breathitt, Perry, Owsley, Knott, Clay, and Letcher counties. “More heavy rain is occurring over these areas,” the tweet read. “DO NOT venture out if you live in these areas. This is a VERY DANGEROUS situation.”