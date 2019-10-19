CHEAT SHEET
SOLIDARITY
Hundreds Wear ‘Stand With Hong Kong’ T-Shirts at NBA Game
Hundreds of Chinese pro-Democracy activists attended an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night wearing T-shirts that read, “Stand With Hong Kong.” Photos posted to Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali showed row upon row of the protesters, with many of them also donning black face masks. Activist Andrew Duncan is said to have purchased 300 tickets to the game so the protesters could attend. Nathan Law, a Hong Kong politician and activist who was jailed last year along with Joshua Wong for an illegal protest, was also seen at the game showing support for Hong Kong. The demonstration comes as the NBA faces criticism for what many saw as an attempt to appease China rather than stand up for human rights after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted out support for Hong Kong protesters.