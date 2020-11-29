Hungarian Official Compares Holocaust Survivor George Soros to Hitler
DISGUSTING
Szilard Demeter, a Hungarian governmental official, is under fire for comparing Holocaust survivor and philanthropist George Soros to Adolf Hitler. Demeter, pushed by Hungary’s far-right leader Viktor Orban, wrote in an article that, “Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber,” and that “Poison gas flows from the capsule of a multicultural open society, which is deadly to the European way of life.” Soros, who is staunchly against Orban’s government, has been targeted by the government many times for his liberal politics. Demeter referred to Soros as “the liberal Führer, and his liber-aryan army deifies him more than did Hitler’s own.” The criticism drew anger from Hungary’s Jewish community, including the Unified Hungarian Jewish Congregation, which called the article “tasteless” and “unforgivable.”