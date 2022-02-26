Hungary Pledges Support For SWIFT Ban on Russia

A proposed ban on Russia using the SWIFT global payments network edged closer to becoming a reality Saturday, as more countries pledged their support for the ban in response to the superpower’s invasion of Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would support all European Union sanctions and “block nothing” while speaking to reporters on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. France, Italy and Greece also said they would sign onto the ban, which would make it harder for Russia to do business in their countries. The EU failed to enforce the ban at a meeting on Thursday, drawing outcry from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who tweeted that anyone who did not support the ban had “the blood of innocent Ukrainian men, women and children” on their hands. Prominent holdouts on the ban include Germany, which said Friday that EU member states should “keep a cool head.” France also appeared not to support the ban until Saturday, when Kuleba said the French foreign minister had expressed support for the ban in a phone call.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10