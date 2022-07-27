Hungary Prime Minister’s Adviser Resigns After Race Speech Likened to Nazi Propaganda
‘WORTHY OF GOEBBELS’
A key adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has resigned after the nationalist leader made a speech bemoaning people becoming “mixed race.” Zsuzsa Hegedus stepped down after Orban made an address in Romania on Saturday in which he said European peoples should be allowed to mix with each other, but that mixing with non-European people would lead to a “mixed-race world.” “We are willing to mix with one another, but we do not want to become peoples of mixed race,” Orban said. His spokesperson said the press had misrepresented the remarks. Despite Orban’s anti-immigration politics being well-documented, Hegedus said she could not continue serving in his inner circle after the speech. “I don’t know how you didn’t notice that the speech you delivered is a purely Nazi diatribe worthy of Joseph Goebbels,” she wrote in a resignation letter, referring to Hitler’s propaganda chief, according to the Hungarian news website hvg.hu.