‘Owning’ a Guy Like Tucker Carlson Makes My Job So Much Easier, Hungary Leader Victor Orban Says
Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Fox News host Tucker Carlson have sealed their bromance with accolades during the special Conservative Political Action Conference being held in Budapest. Carlson, who was supposed to be a keynote speaker at the event, but instead sent a 38-second video message, said Hungary was a wonderful country because of Orban’s authoritarian leadership. “I can’t believe that you’re in Budapest and I am not,” he said. “What a wonderful country. And you know why you can tell it’s a wonderful country? Because the people who turned our country into a much less good place are hysterical when you point it out.” Orban returned the love, saying that having your own media is the best way to “point out the insanity of the progressive left.” He went on to give Carlson’s show as an example. “My friend Tucker Carlson is the only one who puts himself out there,” he said. “His show is the most popular. What does it mean? It means programs like his should be broadcasted day and night. Or as you say 24/7.”