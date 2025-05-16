Hunger Games Franchise Unveils Hollywood A-Lister As Main Villain

The David Hogg experiment appears to be almost over at the Democratic National Committee. It has been—and this is a technical term—an utter debacle. Hogg, a 25-year-old activist who grew to political prominence in the wake of a mass shooting at his high school in Parkland, Florida, has roiled the party with talk of primary challenges and a broader desire to shake up the status quo since he became an official spokesperson for it four months ago. And this week, the DNC’s credential committees—committees within committees!—approved a resolution challenging his election. This is a story about a party that knows it has to change but isn’t sure that it actually wants to; about an activist wing—and a youth movement—that has little interest in following the rules. Hogg was always an uneasy fit within the Democratic establishment. The bet the DNC clearly made was that while he was, at times, controversial, Hogg also brought much-needed post-millennial energy to the party infrastructure —and that Democrats were better off with him inside the tent rather than trying to pull up its stakes from the outside. The question moving forward, then, is what happens now they’re rescinding their invitation.
Actress Jessie Cave of the Harry Potter franchise said her decision to join OnlyFans left her feeling “a sense of shame.” Though Cave joined the site back in March to share “niche hair content” rather than “explicit sexual” material, she has still been receiving “gross” requests. “It’s gotten a little nasty. I feel a little gross, a little scared. I am receiving too many lurid messages and don’t like being sent unsolicited d---s,” she said, according to The Sun. Cave added that she is nevertheless dependent on the source of income. “It’s proof of my failure to make (or rather, keep hold of) money as an actress and writer. I’ve got nothing to show for 18 years of work in the arts industry,” she wrote in a Substack post earlier this month. “I’ve rented for 18 years and drained all my money on that and self-funding my YouTube videos or Edinburgh shows.”
Hunger Games Franchise Unveils Hollywood A-Lister As Main Villain
Hunger Games fans have been holding their breath as production company Lionsgate slowly reveals the Sunrise on the Reaping cast. On Friday, the franchise shocked fans by announcing that Ralph Fiennes will play President Snow in the movie, which lands in theaters in fall 2026. President Snow, the tyrant who rules the fictional land of Panem with an iron fist, was originally played by the late Donald Sutherland in the series’ first installments. Now, three-time Oscar-nominated Fiennes will join the dystopian flick along with Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, and Ben Wang. The movie is based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel and follows a group of young teens who are forced to fight each other to the death in a brutal televised game. After Sutherland played Coriolanus Snow in the first four Hunger Games films, Tom Blyth starred as a younger version of the dictator opposite Rachel Zegler in the 2023 prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The new film is directed by Francis Lawrence, scripted by Billy Ray, and produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, and Cameron MacConomy.
Passengers onboard a Lufthansa flight were shocked to learn that their plane crossed the Spanish border without a single pilot at the controls. More than 200 were on the flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Seville, Spain, investigators have found. The horrific incident happened last year when one captain went to the bathroom just as the Airbus 321 was about to cross the Spanish border, leaving the first officer in charge. The first officer then lost consciousness, and the captain was unable to get back into the cockpit after his trip to the bathroom. He frantically tried to enter the security door’s access code five times while a flight attendant rushed to contact the unconscious co-pilot on the intercom. After 10 long minutes, just as the captain had entered the emergency access code, the first officer was able to recover just enough to open the door. The captain rushed in and immediately noticed his first officer was “pale,” “sweating,” and “moving strangely.” Both the cabin crew and a doctor administered first aid, and the captain diverted to Madrid. The “sudden and severe incapacitation” was the result of an unnoticed seizure condition.
A former NCAA star could facing the death penalty in Indonesia after he was arrested for alleged drug smuggling. Jarred Dwayne Shaw, 34, a Dallas native who played for Utah State and Oklahoma State, was arrested on May 7 after police said he received a suspicious package from Thailand. After raiding his apartment in Cisauk, Tangerang Regency, police said they found 132 pieces of THC candies, which have been decriminalized in Thailand but are illegal in Indonesia. The 6-foot-11 power forward has played for the Indonesian Basketball League’s Tangerang Hawks since 2022. After Shaw’s arrest, the league announced he had been immediately fired from the Hawks and was banned for life from playing for any of its teams. However, the penalties could get much more serious if Shaw is convicted. Indonesia has incredibly strict drug laws, and it’s not uncommon for those charged with drug smuggling to receive life in prison or even the death penalty, often by firing squad. Although the country has not carried out an execution since 2016, most of the people currently on death row in Indonesia—locals and foreigners alike—are there on drug-related crimes. Shaw was last seen when authorities presented him to the press on May 14, though he did not speak.
Glen Rogers, a convicted murderer and suspected serial killer, used his final moments Thursday to shout out Donald Trump. “President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go,” Rogers said just before he was executed by lethal injection at the Florida State Prison, The Independent reported. He had spent nearly 28 years on death row for the 1995 murder of Tina Marie Cribbs, who was found dead in a Florida motel room. He also received a separate death penalty in California for the strangulation of Sandra Gallagher that same year. Nicknamed the “Casanova Killer” and the “Cross Country Killer” by the media—Rogers once boasted of killing as many as 70 people—a claim he later withdrew. He was named a suspect in several other murders, and a 2012 documentary produced by his brother, Clay, speculated whether he might have been involved in 1994 slaying of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, a theory Los Angeles authorities dismissed. Rogers—the fifth person executed in Florida this year—also used his final words to thank his wife, and chose pizza, chocolate, and soda for his last meal.
Hadi Matar was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for stabbing Indian-born novelist Salman Rushdie during a 2022 talk in New York state. Matar, who was convicted of second degree attempted murder in February, said during his sentencing that he considered Rushdie to be a hypocrite, The New York Times reported. It was Rushdie’s fictional depiction of Islam founder Muhammad in his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, which caused Ayatollah Khomeini, then Iran’s Supreme leader, to call for the author’s execution. Rushdie has since lived under constant threat of violence. The 2022 attack left Rushdie blind in one eye. On Friday, Matar was also found guilty of assaulting Ralph Henry Reese, who was with Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution for his talk. He will serve that seven-year sentence concurrently. The defense called no witnesses during the trial, and Matar opted not to testify. The 27-year-old is also expected to go on trial for federal terrorism-related charges related to his attack, with a date to be determined.
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has reportedly experienced a stoppage following Lively’s escalating legal battle with her former co-star Justin Baldoni. In a report published Thursday, a source close to Swift told People magazine that the pair’s “friendship has halted” in recent weeks as the singer, who was subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case earlier this month, wants “no part in this drama.” Another source told the outlet that Swift and Lively, who have been friends for at least a decade, are “taking some space” but are “not no longer friends.” A third source told the outlet that the subpoena “fractured” the “fragile peace” between the pair. Lively initially sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denied, in December last year. He subsequently countersued Lively for $400 million alleging extortion and defamation, which Lively’s attorneys called “vengeful” and “meritless.” Swift was later subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case against Lively on May 9. A representative for the singer slammed the move in a statement to People at the time, saying: “This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
Hansjörg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire known for his major donations to American progressive and environmental organizations, has been accused of sexual harassment. Madison Busby, a 30-year-old former employee of Wyss’ Halter Ranch Winery, filed the suit last month, alleging that Wyss, 89, repeatedly harassed both Busby and her husband, Bryan Mullins, then a manager at the winery. The suit alleges Wyss groped Busby in 2019, shortly after her husband was hired, and the treatment grew worse after the couple moved on-site in 2020. During this period, Busby alleges Wyss regularly invited himself to stay in the couple’s small onsite home, and once there, would expose himself to them, describe graphic sexual experiences, and urge them to participate in group sex with him. In 2022, when the couple moved into a smaller home on the property to avoid Wyss, Busby claims he abruptly demanded $1,650 in rent, even though their previous home had been free. Busby ultimately resigned in 2024. Mullins has filed his own suit against Wyss, claiming he reneged on a promise of equity in the winery. In a statement denying the allegations, Halter Winery said the couple “took advantage of [Wyss’] generosity” and had “never complained about the owner’s conduct.”
Tommy Lee and former Vine star Brittany Furlan have separated after six years of marriage, according to Page Six. This would be Lee’s fourth marriage to end in a split: he was previously married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985, Melrose Place star Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993, and Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. Lee served six months in jail for assaulting Anderson shortly after their split. The musician began dating Furlan in 2017, and the pair wed in 2019. The confirmation of their split comes after Lee spent the week teasing the news on Instagram, first unfollowing Furlan, then posting a Story that read, “I’m sorry, the feelings you’re trying to reach have been disconnected and are no longer available. Please take your bulls--t somewhere else.” TMZ alleges the pair separated because Lee’s drinking had become a problem, and this wouldn’t be the first time. In 2018, Anderson called Lee an alcoholic and the “definition of a narcissist/sociopath” after he had a physical altercation with their son, Brandon, then 21. Anderson also accused Furlan of “keeping [Lee] drunk,” and said Brandon had been attempting to stage an intervention before the fight. As of Friday, neither Lee nor Furlan have officially filed for divorce.