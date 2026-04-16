‘Hunger Games’ Star Arrested for Second Time in Over a Year
Former child star Ethan Jamieson was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in Raleigh, North Carolina. Jamieson, 27, was arrested on March 23, however the news was only broken by TMZ on Wednesday. Jamieson, who played the District 4 male tribute in the 2012 movie The Hunger Games, is facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after allegedly attacking three men, known as “E.F., J.M. and K.W.” using a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Jamieson, who got his acting break in One Tree Hill in 2009, was arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired. “Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving,” Lieutenant David Davis of the Raleigh Police Department said. “Two additional occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.” Police identified Jamieson “as the individual who discharged a single gunshot in the direction of the victims’ vehicle.” His court date is set for April 30. The actor, whose last screen role was in 2013’s Justified, was previously arrested in March 2025 for resisting a public officer. People reported Jamieson was sentenced for the 2025 offense on March 26, 2026, just three days after the newest alleged assault. In 2012, at the height of his Hunger Games fame, a 13-year-old Jamieson told LancasterOnline “I want to be just a normal person.”