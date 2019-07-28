CHEAT SHEET
PROTEST
Attorney: Hunger-Striking Migrants in Detention Forced to Receive IV Drips
Three immigrants seeking asylum in the United States who are on hunger strike have been forced to receive IV drips at a detention center in Texas, according to their attorney. The migrants, all male and Indian nationals, began a hunger strike nearly three weeks ago. They are asylum seekers whose claims have been denied and are seeking to reopen or appeal their cases, according to their attorney, Linda Corchado. All three have been in detention for months, and one has been detained for over a year. The Department of Justice last week filed orders with federal judges to feed or hydrate the men non-consensually, the Associated Press reports. Lawyers and activists tell the AP they are worried that the next step will be force-feeding. “My clients made the decision to begin a hunger strike to protest prolonged detention and what they believe were biased and discriminatory practices by the immigration court toward their cases,” Corchado said.