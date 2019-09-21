CHEAT SHEET
$35K Reward Posted for 5-Year-Old Girl Who Vanished in N.J.
Five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez has not been seen for five days, but New Jersey police say they have not given up hope of finding her. On Friday, authorities hiked the reward for information about the girl to $35,000 and asked for the public’s help identifying a man who may have abducted her. “I'm hopeful that we'll find Dulce alive because we have no physical evidence,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McCrae told reporters. “We just want to talk to the man described.” Dulce’s mother says her daughter was playing on some playground swings before she vanished Monday in Bridgeton.