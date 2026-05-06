Hunt for Mystery Boat After American Vanishes at Sea

A mystery sailboat has emerged as the focus of the federal hunt for missing American Lynette Hooker. Hooker, 55, a Michigan mother, has not been seen since April 4, when her husband Brian Hooker, 58, told authorities she fell from their 8-foot dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas and was swept away by the current. The Daily Beast previously reported that her daughter, Karli Aylesworth, cast doubt on her stepfather’s account over what she alleged was a history of domestic violence. He was arrested by Bahamian police and later released without charge. The U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service is now seeking the owners of a sailboat moored close to the couple’s yacht Soulmate at Aunt Pat’s Bay, CBS News reports. A Coast Guard memo says the vessel’s owners “may have information relevant to the CGIS investigation.”