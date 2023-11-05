CHEAT SHEET
Hunter Biden Associate Contradicts White House’s Denial of Joe Biden Meeting
The White House purported to Politico two years ago that President Joe Biden never—even informally—met a Ukrainian executive who did business with his son Hunter at a 2015 dinner. But after congressional testimony in July by another Hunter Biden associate contradicted that claim, saying Biden did meet with Ukrainian executive Vadym Pozharskyi, the White House didn’t issue that same denial. “As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son or anyone else in the family, and House Republicans’ own witnesses, including Devon Archer, have testified that the President never even discussed business with his son,” the administration told Politico in a new story highlighting the discrepancy.