CHEAT SHEET
DYNASTY WARS
Hunter Biden: Donald Trump Jr. Is Like the Buffoon Prince in ‘Princess Bride’ to Me
Like fathers, like sons. Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been tearing into each other for months as the 2020 race heats up, and now it’s the turn of their offspring. Hunter Biden broke his silence Tuesday, following Trump’s months-long obsession with his work in Ukraine, in an interview with ABC News. In one part of the interview, Hunter aimed a withering putdown at his Trump family counterparts. Eric Trump led a chant of “lock him up,” referring to Hunter Biden, last week. “They’re out of a B movie. I mean, they really are,” Hunter Biden said of the Trump sons. “This isn’t real stuff. It isn’t. It truly isn’t. That part of it, that Barnum and Bailey—you know, say anything, do anything you want, you know, I mean, like, you know, Donald Prince Humperdinck—Trump Jr. is not somebody that I really care about.” Hunter Biden was referring to Prince Humperdinck, the petulant and evil antagonist from The Princess Bride.