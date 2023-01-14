Hunter Biden Doesn’t Want Love Child to Take His Name

CHEAT SHEET
The mother of Hunter Biden’s 4-year-old daughter is asking a court to let the little girl take her father’s name, but he is trying to block it. The presidential scion impregnated stripper Lunden Roberts while he was in a relationship with his brother’s widow, and only admitted paternity after a DNA test. The New York Post reports that Roberts said in court papers that her daughter should bear the Biden name because it is “now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful.” But Biden’s lawyers argued this is not the right time and that the girl should decide for herself in the future, when “the disparagement of the Biden name is not at its height.”