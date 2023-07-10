Hunter Biden Investigator Dismantles Claims From IRS ‘Whistleblowers’
‘MISPERCEPTION’
David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney overseeing the years-long criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, has refuted two allegations made by IRS whistleblowers who claimed they had witnessed political interference in the investigation into the president’s son. In a letter Monday to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Weiss said he didn’t ask to be named special counsel in the probe, and he was never blocked from bringing charges. “To clarify an apparent misperception and to avoid future confusion, I wish to make one point clear: in this case, I have not requested Special Counsel designation,” Weiss wrote. He also refuted the whistleblowers’ claim that Weiss was blocked by political appointees from bringing charges in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. “In this case, I’ve ... never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction,” Weiss wrote.