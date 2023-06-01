Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Deposes Computer Repair Shop Owner: Report
RETURN OF THE MAC
Hunter Biden’s attorney on Wednesday deposed the Delaware computer repair shop owner responsible for leaking the contents of Biden’s laptop, two people familiar with the matter told Axios. The move comes as part of a yearlong legal scrap between Biden and the repairman, John Paul Mac Isaac, who filed a defamation suit against the president’s son last year. Mac Isaac’s suit, which took issue with the allegation that he’d illegally obtained the laptop, also named as defendants CNN, Politico, Rep. Adam Schiff, and President Joe Biden’s campaign. Hunter Biden’s team filed a countersuit in March, claiming that Mac Isaac engaged in an “egregious violation” of Biden’s privacy. At the time, Biden’s lawyers wrote that they would seek to depose a number of other figures in the saga’s orbit, including Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon.