Hunter Biden Makes Bombshell 2028 Claim

Former President Joe Biden’s son dipped his toes into the 2028 presidential race this week in an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis.

In a wide ranging interview on “The Cats Roundtable,” Hunter Biden spoke to many of the issues that are front and center for Americans, including wealth inequality and immigration.

After distancing himself from DSA-backed Democratic candidates who Catsimatidis described as people who “hate America,” Biden said any candidate who doesn’t love America isn’t part of the same party he is.

Hunter Biden, former President Joe Biden's youngest son. Anna Rose Layden/REUTERS

Catsimatidis then asked if he himself would step up and run for president.

Biden initially demurred.

“The truth of the matter is that I think that we have an incredible bench,” he said.

He then singled out Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker before saying he loved California Gov. Gavin Newsom and also adding Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania.

“They’re doing incredible things, they’re running their states incredibly well, from the center left, and I think that they are all leaders who I would be very proud to have serve as President of the United States,” he said, noticeably omitting Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg from his list.

“I think one of the reasons Donald Trump won, in the past, is that he tapped into an anger, an anger about inequality that has grown and grown and grown in this country—what to do about it?” he said.

“Instead of doing anything about it, it seems that he has gotten much more interested in filling his own bank account than the bank accounts of normal Americans,” Biden said.

But Catsimatidis wasn’t ready to let him off the hook, pointing out he hadn’t actually answered the question about whether he’d consider a run in 2028.

Biden finally replied: “If I get your endorsement I may have to.”

Before moving on to the next question, he said he’s focused on helping other addicts who “suffer every day” in recovery.

On X, Biden’s preferred platform for taking swipes at MAGA foes, conservative accounts reacted predictably to the interview.

The Gateway Pundit described Biden as a “former crackhead” and multiple MAGA accounts posted pictures of the now-sober Biden shirtless and strung out.

It’s not the first time Biden has made comments about running for a White House job.