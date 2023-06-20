CHEAT SHEET
Hunter Biden Reportedly Settles Child Support Dispute
Hunter Biden has settled a child support dispute with the mother of his love child, Lunden Roberts, according to the New York Post. Following a private meeting between the pair, Roberts agreed to a deal that would see her payments cut by more than three quarters, to $5,000 a month. She also agreed to drop her mission to give her daughter the Biden last name—a request that Hunter and his attorneys repeatedly balked at. Roberts has already received more than $750,000 from the president’s son. News of the child support settlement comes just hours after it was revealed that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor tax crimes and a felony gun charge—a deal that would spare him jail time.