Hunter Biden: I Smoked ‘Parmesan Cheese’ During Battle With Addiction
ROCK BOTTOM
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter revealed that his addiction to crack cocaine spun so out of control that he would dig through carpeting to find anything that resembled crack, resulting in him repeatedly smoking crumbles of parmesan cheese. “I spent more time on my hands and knees picking through rugs, smoking anything that even remotely resembled crack cocaine. I probably smoked more parmesan cheese than anyone that you know,” a laughing Biden said during an interview with CBS News reporter Tracy Smith.
Biden, who dives into his long-running battle with drugs and alcohol in his upcoming memoir Beautiful Things, also recounted how his father staged an intervention while he was binge-drinking vodka and smoking crack. “He came to my apartment one time, and this was when he was in office as vice president, he ditched the Secret Service and figured out a way to get over to the house,” Biden recalled. “And I said, ‘What are you doing here?’ And I said, dad, I’m fine. And he said, ‘You’re not fine.’”