House Committee to Quiz Hunter Biden Special Counsel: Jim Jordan
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Sunday that the special counsel appointed to investigate Hunter Biden is set to testify before a congressional committee next month. “David Weiss has committed to come in front of the committee on Oct. 18, so we can look forward to that,” Jordan told host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures. It was not immediately clear if Jordan meant the House Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, or the Oversight and Accountability Committee, headed up by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), according to The Hill. Earlier this week, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed Weiss to the Biden case in August, came before the Judiciary Committee for a five-hour grilling session. During the hearing, Jordan accused Garland several times of “slow walking” the investigation for the benefit of President Joe Biden, according to ABC News. The hearing came 10 days after a grand jury returned Weiss an indictment for Hunter Biden on federal gun charges.