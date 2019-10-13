CHEAT SHEET

    Hunter Biden Steps Down From Chinese Private Equity Board

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Jonathan Ernst//Reuters

    Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is stepping down from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company, according to a statement given to Bloomberg. The younger Biden, whose business interests in Ukraine are at the center of Donald Trump’s impeachment scandal, also promises to “forego all foreign work” if his dad is elected president in 2020. “Hunter always understood that his father would be guided, entirely and unequivocally, by established U.S. policy, regardless of its effects on Hunter’s professional interests,” according to a statement from the younger Biden’s lawyer. “He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the President of the United States.”

