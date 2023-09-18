Hunter Biden Sues IRS Over Whistleblower Leaks
HITTING BACK
Hunter Biden has gone on the offensive, filing two lawsuits in as many weeks to hit back at a drip-feed of embarrassing public allegations. On Monday, he sued the IRS, alleging that two whistleblowers who went public with claims of political interference had violated his right to privacy as an ordinary American taxpayer. The whistleblowers have testified to Congress and given numerous media interviews in which they alleged the Justice Department slow-walked investigations into the first son’s failure to pay taxes. But in doing so, they divulged information about Biden’s taxes that is protected under privacy laws and could only have been obtained through a review of the physical tax returns, his suit argues. While Biden has “all the same responsibilities as any other American citizen,” he also “has no fewer or lesser rights than any other American citizen,” the suit says. Last week, Biden sued former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler, alleging he violated computer fraud laws by publishing a trove of emails and embarrassing images purportedly from Biden’s laptop.