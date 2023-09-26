Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani for ‘Annihilation’ of ‘Digital Privacy’ and Data
FIGHTBACK
Hunter Biden is fighting back: President Joe Biden’s son on Tuesday filed suit against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and attorney Robert Costello for alleged data violations and invasion of digital privacy. As CNBC reports, it was Giuliani who handed information from Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he’d left at a Delaware repair shop, to the New York Post in October 2020, the month before the presidential election. “Defendants are among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the ‘total annihilation’ of Plaintiff’s digital privacy,” the suit filed in Los Angeles federal court says. “They also are among those who have been primarily responsible for the ‘total annihilation’ of Plaintiff’s data.” The laptop remains at the center of allegations of corrupt business dealings by the Bidens that form the focus of the current GOP House impeachment inquiry.