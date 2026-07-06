Hunter Biden Tears Into ‘King’ Trump Family’s Endless Grift

Hunter Biden used the Fourth of July weekend to unload on “King” Donald Trump and his family, accusing them of turning the American government into a “family business.”

Biden, 56-year-old son of former President Joe Biden, has become an unlikely social media force since joining X in the spring, racking up tens of millions of views as he claps back at critics and torches the president who spent years turning “Where’s Hunter?” into a rallying cry.

His Sunday post did not hold back. “250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business,” Biden wrote on X. “In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur.”

From there, Biden reeled off a charge sheet. He pointed to a $620 million Pentagon loan he described as the largest in the program’s history, an Air Force drone contract, “the Army’s largest drone motor order ever,” and a $24 million Pentagon robotics deal with a company that employs Trump’s son Eric as chief strategy adviser.

He flagged a stake in a Kazakhstan tungsten deposit backed by $1.6 billion in U.S. government support. And he cited Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s investment fund, seeded with $2 billion from the Saudi crown prince and now worth $6.2 billion, most of it Gulf government money.

Then Biden turned to guns. He noted a proposed rule that would let firearms be shipped straight to buyers’ front doors, and Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., who is on the board of an online gun retailer positioned to cash in.

As Reuters first reported, a proposed ATF rule would allow licensed dealers to deliver guns to homes after online verification, a background check, and a seven-day waiting period. The agency forecasts an estimated 3.3 million home deliveries a year. Don Jr. sits on the board of GrabAGun and holds more than 300,000 shares.

Trump pictured with his sons Don Jr., left, and Eric. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A spokesman for Trump Jr., Andrew Surabian, told Reuters the president’s son had no role in the proposal. “Don is a lifelong businessman and vocal advocate of our Second Amendment rights,” he said, adding that Trump Jr. “does not interface with the Federal Government as part of his role with any company that he invests in or advises.”

Biden’s fiery attack comes after The New York Times reported that Trump earned at least $2.2 billion during his first year back in office, roughly $1.4 billion of it from the family’s crypto ventures. Asked about his finances before flying to North Dakota, Trump said he leaves the money to others. “I never talk to the people that manage my money,” he said.

Biden has himself faced federal investigation. He was convicted in June 2024 of three felony gun charges for lying about his crack cocaine addiction when he bought a revolver in 2018, and pleaded guilty months later to failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. His laptop, left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, became a years-long Republican obsession. His father pardoned him in December 2024 before he was sentenced.

Hunter Biden was convicted on gun charges but pardoned by his father, President Joe Biden. ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Biden drew the contrast to his own experience, in scorching terms. “Me? They searched a laptop for six years,” he wrote. “Federal prosecutors. Grand juries. Subpoena power. Congressional hearings. They found nothing.”

The post split the internet along predictable lines. MAGAworld swung back, with conservative commentator Jack Posobiec sneering, “Your dad issued you a decade-long blanket pardon,” and retired Air Force Lt. Col. Buzz Patterson mocking Biden’s art sales.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova showed her support for Biden simply. X

But other big names cheered him on. Broadcaster Mehdi Hasan called it a “Rather good summary of Don Jr’s corruption from Hunter Biden, which is not a sentence I ever imagined typing out even two years ago.” Tennis great Martina Navratilova reacted with a string of shocked emojis.

Biden signed off with a flourish aimed squarely at the man who made a punchline of him. “Does America belong to a family? They’ve given their answer. Long live the King.”