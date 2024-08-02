Hunter Biden to Be Sentenced After the Election
LAME DUCK
President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will be sentenced on November 13 after he was found guilty on federal gun charges in June, according to court documents obtained by Politico. Hunter was found guilty on counts of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days, according to the Associated Press. The details of Hunter’s sentencing are still unknown. Biden previously told reporters he was “not going to do anything,” when asked if he would use his presidential power to pardon his son. However, now that the sentencing has been pushed back and Biden is no longer the Democratic candidate, many of his supporters believe pardoning his son may no longer be a political liability. “Good thing it won’t affect his election chances,” one commenter wrote Cheney’s X post about the sentencing.