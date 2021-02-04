Hunter Biden to Release Memoir Addressing Substance Abuse

CHEAT SHEET
The president’s son Hunter Biden will release a memoir in April that will cover, in part, his challenges with substance abuse. The project was kept under wraps throughout President Biden’s campaign and the transition. Biden’s predecessor made repeated attacks against the younger Biden for his business ties, some of which the Department of Justice has reportedly investigated, and for his battle with addiction.
The book’s title, Beautiful Things, is a phrase Hunter Biden used with his brother Beau to share good memories as Beau was dying of brain cancer. “I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love,” Hunter Biden writes in an excerpt from the book.