Hunter Biden Will Be Topic One on Day One for Joe Biden’s Justice Department

Hunter Biden confirmed this week that he is under criminal investigation, igniting a storm of speculation about what that means for him, and for his father’s coming presidential administration.

There’s a lot that the public doesn’t know, and that it’s premature to even speculate about, but there are at least two big things that we do know.

First, that this is an investigation. We know from Biden’s own statement that he is under investigation for what he calls “tax affairs.” While his statement does not say so, numerous reports since he made it indicate that is likely a criminal investigation involving tax evasion and money laundering.