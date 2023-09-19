Hunter Biden Will Plead Not Guilty to Gun Charges, With One Request
NO SPECIAL TREATMENT
Hunter Biden plans to plead not guilty to federal gun charges, his lawyers claimed in court documents made public Tuesday. The first son is also requesting that his initial appearance be held over video conference—something his lawyers say is typical for such cases but prosecutors oppose. “Mr. Biden is not seeking any special treatment in making this request. He has attended and will attend any proceedings in which his physical appearance is required,” Abbe Lowell, Biden’s attorney, wrote to the judge Tuesday. “Mr. Biden also will enter a plea of not guilty, and there is no reason why he cannot utter those two words by video conference.” He was indicted last week on three federal charges over his purchase of a firearm in 2018, during which time prosecutors allege he was ingesting illegal drugs.