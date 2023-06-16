Hunter Biden’s Baby Mama Shows Up to Child Support Deposition
SURPRISE!
Hunter Biden’s baby mama Lunden Roberts, 32, showed up to watch the president’s son undergoing his first deposition in Arkansas in their years-long paternity case. As the businessman seeks to lower the $20,000 per month he pays in child support to the former stripper, Roberts demands he unveil documentation relating to his finances, especially overseas—which is already under investigation by the House. “Lunden has every right to be there, but it is highly unusual,” a source told The Daily Mail. “Attending Hunter’s deposition would have been a strategic choice and perhaps a head game. And why not? It’s harder for most people to be untruthful about a person in their presence.” Biden has shelled out $750,000 to the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, according to his lawyers, and opposed Roberts’ request to give Navy Joan Roberts his last name to “benefit from carrying the Biden Family name,” Daily Mail reported.