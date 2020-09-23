Hunter Biden’s Daughter Speaks Out After Release of Controversial GOP Report
Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden’s daughter and Joe Biden’s granddaughter, defended her father in a lengthy Twitter thread after Senate Republicans released their controversial report finding that a pair of Obama-era administration officials saw Hunter’s board position for a Ukrainian gas company as a potential conflict of interest. The report, seen as a GOP last-ditch effort to smear Joe Biden’s campaign before Election Day, casts well-known information from Trump’s impeachment hearings back into the spotlight. In the thread, Naomi, a 2020 graduate of Columbia Law School, says her father has “never sought the spotlight,” hoping instead to help his late brother Beau advance his political career.
Emphasizing his dedication to service and family, Naomi says that after his law-school graduation, Hunter “took a job that would ensure that anything was possible” for his children. She also details the efforts Hunter took in Beau’s final months of life before his death from brain cancer in 2015. “Despite the best efforts of an [sic] cruel few to destroy a private man, he is sober, happy, and as at peace as ever today because as long his family needs him,” Naomi concluded, ending by saying her father had not lost his purpose.