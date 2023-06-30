CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hunter Biden’s Daughter Will Get Several Paintings in Child Support Settlement
ART OF THE DEAL
Read it at CNN
Hunter Biden has officially settled a long-running paternity-turned-child support case, according to a court filing submitted Thursday in Arkansas state court. The first son was attempting to lower his monthly payments to the girl’s mother, Lunden Roberts, which had been set at $20,000, but due to redactions in the documents it’s unclear what his new payments will be. As part of the deal, however, Biden will gift some of his paintings to his now four-year-old daughter. He took up the hobby during recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, but has since held several shows and commanded large sums for his work. His daughter can choose to sell the paintings and keep the proceeds if she wishes.