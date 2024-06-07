Hunter’s Ex-Wife Privately Feuded With the Bidens: Axios
BLACK SHEEP
When Kathleen Buhle divorced Hunter Biden while he was in the throes of a crippling crack cocaine addiction, she also earned the private ire of the rest of the Biden clan. Sources told Axios that in the wake of Buhle and Biden’s separation and divorce, President Biden and much of the family ostracized Buhle and blamed her for letting some of the most embarrassing details about Hunter’s addiction become public. In particular, they were bitter about Buhle’s decision to pen a 2022 memoir about her 24-year relationship with Hunter and about his addiction—although people close to Buhle counter that she only began discussing Hunter’s drug use after he published his memoir about it in 2021. Later, Buhle’s friends and defenders were livid that she had been left out of a Vogue cover shoot about her daughter Naomi Biden’s wedding. That shoot included only Naomi and first lady Jill Biden, snubbing the mother of the bride.