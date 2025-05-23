Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Who Wrote Bombshell Memoir Is Engaged
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is engaged again after art historian and Johns Hopkins University lecturer Nik Apostolides proposed in Los Angeles on May 10, Politico’s Playbook reported. The couple met at a party 15 years ago but only started dating this year. Buhle, 56, who is close friends with former first lady Michelle Obama, famously revealed intimate details about her tumultuous marriage to former President Joe Biden’s youngest son in her memoir If We Break. Obama was reportedly irked by the Biden family sidelining Buhle after the 2017 divorce. After marrying Hunter at the age of 23, Buhle recounted how she watched him spiral into drug and alcohol abuse, especially after the death of his brother, Beau, from brain cancer in 2015. She also detailed how she found out about his affair with his sister-in-law, Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother. Buhle, who raised daughters Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy with Hunter, said writing the book was “cathartic.” Hunter Biden remarried in 2019 and has a young son. Buhle was diagnosed with colon cancer months after her divorce but by 2022 she was cancer-free. She is the CEO of the non-profit organization The House at 1229.