Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Lodges Ethics Complaint Against Marjorie Taylor Greene
‘CONDEMN AND DISCIPLINE’
Attorneys for Hunter Biden have filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R–GA) after the congresswoman displayed sexually explicit photos of Biden on the House floor. Greene flashed the photos—which pictured President Joe Biden’s son engaged in sex acts—during a hearing on whether federal prosecutors were slow to investigate Hunter Biden’s alleged violations of tax laws. On Friday, Biden’s attorney, Abbe David Lowell, called on the independent Office of Congressional Ethics to “condemn and discipline” Greene for showing the pictures, The Hill reported. Lowell contended Greene violated rules on sending explicit content to minors (since she linked to a video featuring the photos in a fundraising email) and behaving in a way that “reflects creditably on the House floor.” “Ms. Greene sought to use the power of her office to generate some clicks online, fundraise, and provide sensationalist clips for Fox News at the expense of harassing and embarrassing Mr. Biden, a private citizen,” Lowell wrote.