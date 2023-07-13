Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Sends Trump a Cease-and-Desist Letter: Report
KNOCK IT OFF
A lawyer for Hunter Biden sent a cease-and-desist letter to members of former President Donald Trump’s legal team Thursday, alleging that his constant attacks—online, in interviews and often during speeches—on the first son have “caused harm” and may lead to “his or his family’s injury.” The letter specifically mentioned Trump’s repeated insistence that a baggie of cocaine found recently at the White House belonged to Hunter, a claim made with no evidence to back it up. Addressing Trump’s legal team, Biden attorney Abbe Lowell wrote: “You know, if Mr. Trump does not, that Mr. Biden has neither committed nor been accused of the charges that your client is claiming ... The Biden family was not at the White House (let alone in the vestibule) in the period when the cocaine was found.” The U.S. Secret Service reported Thursday morning that it had not found a suspect during its investigation into the matter—and said that its investigation was effectively closed.