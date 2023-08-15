Hunter Biden’s Lead Defense Lawyer Asks to Withdraw From Case
Hunter Biden’s lead criminal defense lawyer Christopher Clark on Tuesday sought the permission of a federal judge to withdraw from Biden’s case on the grounds that he could be called as a witness in future proceedings, CNN reports. The request comes after prosecutors in the case said last week that a plea deal on tax charges and a related “diversion agreement” for a firearms offense were “at an impasse.” “Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues,” Biden’s legal team said in the Tuesday filing. As the plea talks unraveled last week, David Weiss—the U.S. Attorney for the state of Delaware handling Biden’s case—was granted “special counsel” status by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.