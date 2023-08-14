CHEAT SHEET
    Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Claims Prosecutors Reneged on Plea Deal

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    Hunter Biden’s lawyers said in a late Sunday filing that prosecutors chose to “renege on the previously agreed-upon” plea deal that would have resolved firearms and tax charges against the president’s son. Prosecutors confirmed Friday that the deal had collapsed, and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he would name David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, as the special counsel to lead investigations into Hunter Biden. In the filing Sunday, his defense lawyers said prosecutors had proposed and “largely dictated” the language in both the plea agreement and a separate deal to resolve a firearms charge. The filing also said that last month’s revelation from prosecutors that they are continuing to investigate Biden—including over possible foreign-lobbying charges—was contrary to his “understanding of the scope of immunity agreed to by the United States.”

