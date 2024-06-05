Turns Out Hunter Biden’s Trial Is Great for His Book Sales
PAGE-TURNER
Hunter Biden’s career as an author is getting an unexpected boost from his federal trial on gun charges, where federal prosecutors have been attempting to use his words against him. His 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, has shot up the Amazon sales charts as prosecutors have entered extracts into evidence, arguing that the book illustrates his drug use around the time he bought a gun in 2018. Between Sunday and Monday, it leaped from 338,000 on Amazon’s list to the 12,900 slot, according to USA Today. Citing the industry publication Publisher’s Marketplace, the outlet reported that Beautiful Things had climbed even higher by late Wednesday, landing at roughly 4,200. Hunter faces three felony charges related to the gun purchase, with prosecutors accusing him of lying on a federal form about his drug use. On Tuesday, they spent more than an hour playing aloud an audio extract of the book that describes learning to cook crack in a hotel in 2018, according to The Washington Post. “Cooking crack took practice, but it wasn’t rocket science: baking soda, water, cocaine,” read Hunter, who narrated the audio version himself.