Hunter Biden’s Secret Service Team Reportedly Rents $30,000 Malibu Mansion
BIG BUCKS
Hunter Biden’s security detail is reportedly renting a $30,000-a-month Malibu mansion near the home of President Joe Biden’s son. ABC News says the Secret Service agents have been in the fancy, six-bedroom home for almost a year, paying even more than their neighbor, Hunter, whose monthly rental bill is believed to be around $20,000. Retired Secret Service agent Don Mihalek told ABC News: “Typically, wherever a protectee sets up their residence, the Secret Service is forced to find someplace to rent nearby at market value.” Biden is facing a federal tax probe, with multiple witnesses understood to have appeared before a grand jury. Biden is facing scrutiny over payments he received while on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma. The new Secret Service Malibu base is described on its listing as having “gorgeous ocean views,” and a “castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar,” ABC said. Donald Trump’s family came under fire for renting pricey properties from their own portfolio to the agency assigned to protect them.