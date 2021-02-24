CHEAT SHEET
Arkansas Man Accused of Killing 3, Abducting Baby
An Arkansas man is under arrest, accused of murdering three people and abducting a baby. Hunter Chenoweth, 21, was arrested late Tuesday while on the run with the infant and a rifle, authorities said. It’s not clear what sparked the bloodbath at a home in Wesley, but two of the victims share the same last name as the suspect. They were identified as James Stanley McGhee, 59; Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51; and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26. Police caught up to the alleged killer on a highway near Benton, 4029 News reports; the baby was inside and was unharmed. Chenoweth was already facing trial later this year for stabbing his stepfather in front of his 17-year-old sister last February.