TikTok Star Who Made Crude Comments About Millie Bobby Brown Says It Was a ‘Stupid Idea’
IN HINDSIGHT
TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic says he “said stuff that should’ve never been said” about actress Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram Live this week. Ecimovic, known as Hunter Echo online, had alluded to a sexual relationship with the Stranger Things star when she was 16-years-old and he was 20 during a livestream. He claimed that he had “groomed” the actress and made crude comments about having kinky sex with her. Now, Ecimovic admits it was a “stupid idea” and says he was drunk at the time and reacting to negative comments during the stream. He didn’t mention Brown by name or offer any apology to her, however. Brown’s reps have called Ecimovic’s words “dishonest” and said that they would take action “to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”