Hunter Biden Urges Dad Joe to Keep Going After Debate Fiasco: NYT
FATHERLY ADVICE
President Joe Biden’s family is urging him to stay in the race despite a catastrophic debate performance last week, with one of the loudest voices being that of his son Hunter, according to The New York Times. The encouragement came as the president, his wife, children, and grandchildren huddled at Camp David on Sunday for a previously scheduled photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz for the upcoming Democratic National Convention. Hunter, a longtime fount of advice for his father, believes the Joe Biden he knows and loves, “scrappy and in command of the facts,” deserves to be on display to American voters, the Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. That there are apparently two Bidens—one engaged and alert, the other doddery and befuddled—was reported on Saturday by Axios, with eight current and former White House officials telling the outlet that the president is “more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued” in the late afternoon and evening.