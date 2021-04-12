Counter-Protesters Force Shutdown of SoCal ‘White Lives Matter’ Rally
SHOWDOWN
Huntington Beach police shut down a “White Lives Matter” rally on Sunday for unlawful assembly after large numbers of counter-protesters showed up, according to ABC7.com. There appeared to be “far more” counter-protesters on the scene, many of them representing Black Lives Matter, than there were white supremacists, the news outlet reported. Cops said they had not identified the organizer of the event, which was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. About 90 minutes later, cops ordered everyone to leave the area “in order to disperse an unruly crowd.” Officers reportedly arrested a handful of attendees for disturbing the peace and carrying knives or pepper spray, and a scuffle broke out involving a man holding a Trump 2020 flag. No serious injuries were reported.