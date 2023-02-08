Southern California Town Votes to Ban Pride Flag at City Hall
BACKWARDS
Lawmakers in Huntington Beach, California, voted Tuesday night during a packed and contentious meeting to rescind a decision to allow the Pride Flag to fly over their town’s city hall. “Let’s just stick with our beautiful American flag,” said Councilmember Pat Burns, who initiated the proposal to limit which flags could be paraded on city property. Burns said that the move was “not about getting rid of the Pride flag” and insisted that gay members in his family were always treated equally by others. Some attendees of Tuesday’s meeting spoke on behalf of the rainbow flag, saying it celebrates diversity within the community, but others claimed it was divisive. Now, only flags representing the U.S., national military, state of California, Huntington County, and the city of Huntington Beach are allowed at the city hall.