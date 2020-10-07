Hurricane Delta Weakens to Category 3 as It Closes In On Mexican Coast
STILL A THREAT
Hurricane Delta weakened to a Category 3 storm hours ahead of its expected landfall in Mexico on Wednesday morning—but forecasters have warned it could strengthen again as it approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast in the coming days. Winds are hitting around 120 mph early Wednesday ahead of the storm’s anticipated landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula, where Cancun is located. The storm is expected to bringing life-threatening surges and extreme winds to the region before barreling northward across the Gulf of Mexico and reaching the Gulf Coast on Friday. Governors in Alabama and Louisiana have already issued emergency declarations, with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warning that the storm is likely to be “incredibly dangerous” for people living in the southern part of the state.