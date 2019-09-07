CHEAT SHEET
DEVASTATING
Hurricane Dorian Bahamas Death Toll Continues to Climb as Storm Heads for New England
The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas is up to 43 but authorities warn that it is expected to rise significantly. Bahama Health Minister Duane Sands said that it has been impossible to bulldoze through fallen trees and rubble to reach outlying communities. Many residents report bodies floating in the water and the smell of decomposing corpses permeating destroyed communities. “We expect it to rise,” Sands said. “We have been through this before, but not at this level of devastation. These are very serious times and very sensitive times.” Meanwhile, in the U.S., the storm made landfall in Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and skimmed along the eastern coast overnight, heading towards New England and then Nova Scotia this weekend.