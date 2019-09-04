CHEAT SHEET
Hurricane Dorian Death Toll Rises to 20: Official
Hurricane Dorian's death toll in the Bahamas has risen to 20, Bahamian Health Minister Duane Sands told the Associated Press on Wednesday. Seventeen of the victims were from the Abaco islands and three were from Grand Bahama. According to Sands, three of the victims died after being transported to a local hospital. More deaths are expected, he said. The storm hit the Abaco islands on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane, and stayed above the Bahamas for another day and a half as a Category 4, causing catastrophic destruction.