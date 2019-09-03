CHEAT SHEET

    Hurricane Dorian Downgraded to Category 3, but Still Threatens Florida

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    John Marc Nutt/Reuters

    Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm after stalling over the Bahamas, where officials say it is responsible for the deaths of at least five people. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to remain over the Bahamas for much of Tuesday before moving “dangerously close” to the Florida coast through Wednesday night, where it is not expected to make landfall. The storm is then predicted to move north, threatening the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Thursday and Friday. Dorian is still considered dangerous for the Florida coast with sustained winds hovering around 120 mph.

