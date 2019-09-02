CHEAT SHEET

    First Death Reported as Hurricane Dorian Hits the Bahamas

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    NASA via Reuters

    An eight-year-old boy has reportedly been killed after Hurricane Dorian brought chaos to the Bahamas. Ingird McIntosh told Eyewitness News that her grandson drowned in the Abaco Islands which took the brunt of the Category 5 hurricane on Sunday. Dorian inflicted “catastrophic damage” on several islands in the Bahamas, according to local authorities. Buildings have reportedly been destroyed and partially submerged. The storm is expected to continue pounding Grand Bahama Island through Monday before moving toward Florida's east coast. Some forecast models predict the storm will make landfall in Florida after shifting west. The storm is then expected to turn north and move up the Florida coast.

    Read it at CNN